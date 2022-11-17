AXS Investments LLC Lowers Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

AXS Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow makes up about 1.4% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth about $1,515,281,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 57.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,413,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $786,930,000 after acquiring an additional 518,349 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 18.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,207,748 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,786,783,000 after purchasing an additional 491,835 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,295,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,074,862,000 after purchasing an additional 306,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,445,005 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,361,599,000 after buying an additional 238,765 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total transaction of $53,098.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,103 shares of company stock valued at $9,031,598 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Down 2.0 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow stock traded down $8.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $404.06. The company had a trading volume of 34,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,454. The stock has a market cap of $81.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 416.36, a PEG ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $337.00 and a 1 year high of $695.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $395.70 and a 200 day moving average of $438.86.

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $705.00 to $553.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $567.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

