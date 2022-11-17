AXS Investments LLC Makes New $4.84 Million Investment in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 555,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,841,000. Macerich accounts for approximately 1.7% of AXS Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. AXS Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Macerich at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Macerich by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in Macerich by 12.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Macerich by 7.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 503,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,878,000 after purchasing an additional 35,100 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Macerich by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 165,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 32,426 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Macerich from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Macerich in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macerich from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Macerich currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Macerich Trading Down 0.2 %

Macerich Increases Dividend

NYSE:MAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.89. 45,120 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,169,467. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $7.40 and a 12-month high of $21.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Macerich’s payout ratio is presently -174.36%.

Insider Activity at Macerich

In related news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O acquired 11,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,560,600.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Hern Thomas E. O purchased 11,100 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.97 per share, with a total value of $99,567.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 173,980 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,600.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard acquired 2,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 104,617 shares of company stock worth $853,909 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Macerich Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Read More

