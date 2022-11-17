AXS Investments LLC Sells 2,361 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

AXS Investments LLC reduced its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,361 shares during the quarter. AXS Investments LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2,233.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter worth $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 93.1% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.9% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRWD. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.00.

CrowdStrike stock traded down $3.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.50. 123,336 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,477,054. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.50 and a 12 month high of $274.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.01. The company has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a PE ratio of -191.53 and a beta of 1.19.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

