Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 73,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,293,526 shares.The stock last traded at $7.01 and had previously closed at $7.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Azul from $9.90 to $11.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd.

Azul Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.26.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Azul

Azul ( NYSE:AZUL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $835.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.01 million. Equities research analysts expect that Azul S.A. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 930.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 140.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 231.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

(Get Rating)

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 850 daily departures to 125 destinations through a network of 259 non-stop routes with a fleet of 179 aircraft. It is also involved in the loyalty programs, travel packages, investment fund, logistics solutions, and aircraft financing activities.

