Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
Azure Power Global Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of AZRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $23.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have commented on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.
Azure Power Global Company Profile
Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.
