Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a decline of 9.5% from the October 15th total of 2,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 920,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Azure Power Global Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of AZRE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.75. The stock had a trading volume of 150,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,364. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.52 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Azure Power Global has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Get Azure Power Global alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AZRE. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Azure Power Global from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd.

Institutional Trading of Azure Power Global

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 5,864.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,487 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Azure Power Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Azure Power Global by 527.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Azure Power Global by 16.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Azure Power Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azure Power Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.