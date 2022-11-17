B. Riley Comments on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CSSE)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold expects that the company will earn ($4.88) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s current full-year earnings is ($3.70) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.44) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($3.68) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CSSE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $22.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.17.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Trading Up 1.6 %

Institutional Trading of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

CSSE opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $16.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 740.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 53.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc operates as a streaming video-on-demand (VOD) company in the United States and internationally. It owns and operates various ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks, including Crackle, Chicken Soup for the Soul, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix, and FrightPix.

Featured Articles

