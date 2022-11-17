Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Acquires New Position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft bought a new position in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 16,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Turning Point Brands in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Turning Point Brands to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Turning Point Brands from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

Shares of TPB opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 6.11. The stock has a market cap of $374.03 million, a P/E ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.53. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $39.47.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.74% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

