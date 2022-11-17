Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Invests $225,000 in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in shares of Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft owned about 0.12% of Leafly at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Leafly stock opened at $0.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.00. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $11.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75. The company has a market cap of $30.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.46.

Leafly ( NASDAQ:LFLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leafly Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total value of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Leafly news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 29,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.43, for a total value of $41,697.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,868,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,874.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,164 shares of company stock valued at $173,169 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, August 12th.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

