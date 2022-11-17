Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMG. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 160.8% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 22.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 71.3% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to $1,888.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,825.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,760.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,819.56.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,526.55 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,543.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,464.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,196.28 and a 1 year high of $1,839.00. The company has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.13, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 3,106 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,724.50, for a total transaction of $5,356,297.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,911,751.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.