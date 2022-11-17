Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New $332,000 Investment in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 220.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MDT stock opened at $81.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.63. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $79.19 and a 52-week high of $118.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Medtronic from $97.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Mizuho started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

