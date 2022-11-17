Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. KG&L Capital Management LLC raised its position in Albemarle by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 8.7% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albemarle by 26.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Albemarle by 5.2% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC increased its position in Albemarle by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $286.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.32. The stock has a market cap of $33.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 11.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALB. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Albemarle in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised Albemarle from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Albemarle from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Albemarle has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total value of $642,735.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.66, for a total transaction of $642,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,269,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares in the company, valued at $2,741,465.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,962 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,107. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

