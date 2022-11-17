Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Zepp Health Co. (NYSE:ZEPP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEPP. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Zepp Health during the first quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 612,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after buying an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 25.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 37,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zepp Health during the first quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zepp Health by 58.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 16,087 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.96% of the company’s stock.

Zepp Health Stock Performance

NYSE ZEPP opened at $1.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day moving average of $1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Zepp Health Co. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $8.20.

Zepp Health Company Profile

Zepp Health ( NYSE:ZEPP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.46 million for the quarter. Zepp Health had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

Zepp Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells smart wearable technological devices in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Xiaomi Wearable Products, and Self-Branded Products and Others. The company offers smart bands, watches, and scales; and smart hearable products, home treadmill, sportswear, home appliances, and smart watch accessories under the Xiaomi and Amazfit brands.

