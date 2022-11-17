Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Sells 96,980 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft trimmed its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 96,980 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 8.8% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 13,059 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.6% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 54,219 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 11,809 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,564 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Loop Capital started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

MU stock opened at $58.87 on Thursday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.81.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

