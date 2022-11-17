Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,837 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,891,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,484,449,000 after purchasing an additional 249,091 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.6% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,348,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,391,000 after buying an additional 281,983 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,840,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,208,000 after buying an additional 460,941 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 81,372.1% during the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,690,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,856,000 after buying an additional 3,686,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,444,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $214,533,000 after buying an additional 287,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

VGK stock opened at $54.97 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.94. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $44.99 and a 1-year high of $69.38.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

