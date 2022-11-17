Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of 0.0179 per share by the bank on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Banco BBVA Argentina’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Banco BBVA Argentina Stock Performance

Banco BBVA Argentina stock opened at $2.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. Banco BBVA Argentina has a 52-week low of $2.03 and a 52-week high of $3.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $551.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a return on equity of 14.60% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company had revenue of $583.77 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco BBVA Argentina will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco BBVA Argentina

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banco BBVA Argentina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Banco BBVA Argentina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BBAR. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 318.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 53,648.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 133.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,153 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 22,389 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,266 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 18,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, consumer and secured loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, including financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

Further Reading

