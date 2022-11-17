Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 280,408 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,854,505 shares.The stock last traded at $5.49 and had previously closed at $5.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.20 ($5.36) to €5.50 ($5.67) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €5.30 ($5.46) to €5.80 ($5.98) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.20 ($6.39) to €6.50 ($6.70) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.70 ($6.91) to €7.00 ($7.22) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.48.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Cuts Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.06 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.7%. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 317.1% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,055,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,083,261 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,883,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 41.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,345,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148,079 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 33.6% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,483,412 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 77.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,966,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,751,000 after acquiring an additional 855,765 shares during the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

