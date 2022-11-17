Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.36

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 1125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52.
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
