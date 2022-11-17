Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.36

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 1125 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.43.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Banco Bradesco Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.0024 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is 7.42%.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $1,708,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 21,911 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 138,498 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 14,610 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Banco Bradesco by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 5,151 shares during the period. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.