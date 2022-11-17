Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.00.

BCH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Banco de Chile to $21.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Banco de Chile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCH. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 473.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $120,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco de Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $136,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banco de Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Banco de Chile Price Performance

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile stock opened at $18.48 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.38. Banco de Chile has a one year low of $15.60 and a one year high of $22.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

