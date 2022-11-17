Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 118,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.7% in the second quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 53,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the period. King Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 115.3% in the second quarter. King Wealth now owns 16,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 9,085 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 137,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 8.8% in the second quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 50,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 999.2% during the second quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 188,945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 171,755 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $37.01 on Thursday. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $296.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

