Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Holdings Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,864 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $4,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.74 on Thursday, reaching $36.62. The stock had a trading volume of 264,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,457,240. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $293.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

