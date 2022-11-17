Bank of Hawaii Buys New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,707.4% during the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of DFAC opened at $25.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.38. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $29.33.

