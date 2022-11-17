Bank of Hawaii Reduces Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,055 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 31,433 shares of the bank’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,852 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.4% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 191,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.69.

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total value of $433,169.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,424,506. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 28,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.44, for a total transaction of $433,169.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 140,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

HBAN stock opened at $14.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.06%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

