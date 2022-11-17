Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,800 shares, a drop of 11.6% from the October 15th total of 289,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. 18,307 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,362. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $29.88 and a 1 year high of $39.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average of $32.33. The firm has a market cap of $561.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

Several research firms have issued reports on BMRC. TheStreet upgraded Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on Bank of Marin Bancorp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Bank of Marin Bancorp to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Marin Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,132,128 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,908,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 768,103 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,004,000 after purchasing an additional 23,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 761,742 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,714,000 after purchasing an additional 96,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 404,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,866,000 after buying an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, rhino investment partners Inc boosted its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 155,433 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 55,515 shares during the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, professionals, not-for-profit organizations, and individuals in California, the United States. It offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Stories

