Bank of Montreal Can Buys 17,758 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 431,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,758 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.20% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $78,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,875,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,982,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,734,274,000 after purchasing an additional 943,694 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 13,709.8% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 617,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 612,689 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $191.52 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $237.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $182.47 and a 200 day moving average of $186.62.

