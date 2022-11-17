Bank of Montreal Can Buys 3,217 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,121 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $87,697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 16,047 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 24,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,114,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.0% in the second quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,724 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,574,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,149,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BDX has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.40.

Shares of BDX opened at $222.08 on Thursday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $232.67 and its 200-day moving average is $243.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $63.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 9.16%. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

