Bank of Montreal Can Has $72.93 Million Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Bank of Montreal Can trimmed its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,481 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $72,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in Lam Research by 31.2% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 791 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1.6% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 2.4% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,562,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 20.9% during the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 9.1% during the first quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Trading Down 7.2 %

Lam Research stock opened at $455.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $396.91 and a 200-day moving average of $441.59. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $299.59 and a one year high of $731.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $62.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $480.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $535.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $484.86.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

