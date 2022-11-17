Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 412,395 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,668 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.11% of Stryker worth $83,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in Stryker by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 5,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stryker from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.74.

Stryker Trading Down 0.3 %

SYK stock opened at $221.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.17. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $188.84 and a fifty-two week high of $280.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $83.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 340 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.68, for a total transaction of $74,691.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,774 shares in the company, valued at $2,806,192.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 300 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.36, for a total value of $63,708.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,032,281.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,240 shares of company stock valued at $268,425 over the last three months. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.