Bank of Montreal Can Increases Stock Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 419,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,999 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned about 0.18% of Travelers Companies worth $71,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 12.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Travelers Companies by 135.1% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 9,181 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.2% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,654 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 13,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $2,422,202.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,675 shares in the company, valued at $17,683,546.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mojgan M. Lefebvre sold 2,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.33, for a total value of $495,731.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,461 shares of company stock worth $8,957,674 over the last three months. 1.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

Travelers Companies stock opened at $181.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $168.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.71. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $145.40 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 27.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRV. UBS Group lowered their price target on Travelers Companies from $184.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.33.

About Travelers Companies

(Get Rating)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.