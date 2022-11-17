Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 175,424 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,966,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,424 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.14% of CSX worth $94,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of CSX by 80.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 811 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of CSX by 663.9% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 825 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX in the first quarter worth about $40,000. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.64. The stock has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 30.32%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

