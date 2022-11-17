Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,877,002 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,367,943 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.63% of Regions Financial worth $116,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 89.7% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial by 94.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RF has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens increased their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Regions Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regions Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.
Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.16). Regions Financial had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 28.34%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.
Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.
