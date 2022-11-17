Bank of Montreal Can Raises Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,543,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 142,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $107,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 34,188 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 1,339,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,784,000 after purchasing an additional 66,725 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 196,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,186,000 after purchasing an additional 25,070 shares in the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 516,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,521,000 after purchasing an additional 39,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $39.04 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.27. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $52.11.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

