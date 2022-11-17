Bank of Montreal Can Sells 87,268 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 306,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87,268 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.17% of Public Storage worth $97,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 1.7% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Public Storage from $390.00 to $336.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James lowered Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $367.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.91.

Public Storage Price Performance

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

NYSE PSA opened at $291.10 on Thursday. Public Storage has a 52 week low of $270.73 and a 52 week high of $421.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $297.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

