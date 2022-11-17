Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKIMF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.24.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BKIMF shares. Societe Generale lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.90 ($6.08) to €6.00 ($6.19) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.70 ($6.91) to €6.80 ($7.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bankinter from €6.05 ($6.24) to €5.95 ($6.13) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bankinter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Bankinter from €5.70 ($5.88) to €7.00 ($7.22) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Bankinter Price Performance

BKIMF stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.72. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.77 and a one year high of $6.61.

About Bankinter

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

