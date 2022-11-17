Barclays Analysts Give Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) a €11.20 Price Target

Barclays set a €11.20 ($11.55) price objective on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.40) price target on Grand City Properties in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.43) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.24) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price objective on Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.59) price target on Grand City Properties in a report on Monday, August 22nd.

Grand City Properties Trading Down 3.3 %

FRA:GYC opened at €10.45 ($10.77) on Wednesday. Grand City Properties has a 1-year low of €16.61 ($17.12) and a 1-year high of €20.14 ($20.76). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €12.80.

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

