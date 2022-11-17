Barclays Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €5.10 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) received a €5.10 ($5.26) price target from equities research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 8.93% from the company’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($11.86) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Monday, October 17th. DZ Bank set a €5.80 ($5.98) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €4.80 ($4.95) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($16.49) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €19.40 ($20.00) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

thyssenkrupp Stock Performance

Shares of FRA TKA traded down €0.30 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €5.60 ($5.77). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,254,474 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €5.26 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.12. thyssenkrupp has a one year low of €20.70 ($21.34) and a one year high of €27.01 ($27.85).

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

