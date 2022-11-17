Barclays Cuts Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $153.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Barclays to $153.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $195.00 to $149.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Crown Castle in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $197.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $213.00 to $162.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $175.00 to $135.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $163.27.

CCI stock opened at $135.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.60. Crown Castle has a 12-month low of $121.71 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.94.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 23.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. This is a boost from Crown Castle’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 158.06%.

In other news, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.78 per share, with a total value of $150,392.70. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares in the company, valued at $713,096.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 2,000 shares of Crown Castle stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.50 per share, with a total value of $247,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,568,820.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Thornton III acquired 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $123.78 per share, for a total transaction of $150,392.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,096.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 5.4% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 18,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 7,767 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG raised its position in Crown Castle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 28,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crown Castle in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $333,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Crown Castle by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

