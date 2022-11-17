Barclays Cuts Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY) Price Target to 167.00

Mowi ASA (OTCMKTS:MHGVY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from 198.00 to 167.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mowi ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MHGVY traded up $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.74. The stock had a trading volume of 47,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,219. Mowi ASA has a one year low of $12.30 and a one year high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48.
Mowi ASA, a seafood company, produces and supplies farmed salmon products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Feed, Farming, and Sales and Marketing. It is involved in the salmon feed production, salmon farming and primary processing, and seafood secondary processing activities. The company offers whole gutted fish, including Label Rouge and organic salmon; and white fish and other seafood products, as well as fillets, steaks, cutlets, portions, loins, kebabs, and steak combos.
