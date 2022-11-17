Barclays Cuts NIO (NYSE:NIO) Price Target to $18.00

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 70.94% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on NIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on NIO from $39.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NIO from $41.10 to $31.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, China Renaissance cut NIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $24.30 to $12.30 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NIO currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $10.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.78. NIO has a 1 year low of $8.38 and a 1 year high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.34.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 24.94% and a negative return on equity of 32.66%. NIO’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIO will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 8,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 3.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of NIO by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management grew its stake in NIO by 65.8% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in NIO by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.52% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

