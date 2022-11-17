Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 631 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 631 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Welltower by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 395,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,573,000 after buying an additional 152,674 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 16.9% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 110,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,124,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 8.3% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 4,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WELL traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 71,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,640. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Welltower Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.50 and a 52 week high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.70, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 530.45%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

