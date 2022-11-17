Bard Associates Inc. Acquires 822 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Franco-Nevada Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock traded down $2.87 on Thursday, hitting $136.49. The stock had a trading volume of 75,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,034. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $109.70 and a one year high of $169.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.39. The stock has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.38, a PEG ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.60.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Franco-Nevada from $176.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.38.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

