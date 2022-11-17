Bard Associates Inc. Boosts Position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its position in Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 275,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,297 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 2.88% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dolphin Entertainment by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 11,078 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 309,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after acquiring an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Dolphin Entertainment by 171.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 41,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 26,143 shares during the period. 21.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DLPN stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.81. 396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,920. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $10.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Dolphin Entertainment ( NASDAQ:DLPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 10.47% and a negative return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $10.29 million during the quarter.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on Dolphin Entertainment from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

