Bard Associates Inc. Grows Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,245 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.14% of Archrock worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Archrock by 6.0% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,003,998 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after buying an additional 114,017 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 64.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 413,211 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 161,514 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.1% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 49,102 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Archrock by 13.8% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 57,868 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock in the 1st quarter valued at $2,008,000. 82.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archrock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NYSE AROC traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 24,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,157. Archrock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $10.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.35 and a 200 day moving average of $8.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 1.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. Archrock’s payout ratio is currently 223.08%.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

