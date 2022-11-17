Bard Associates Inc. Grows Stock Position in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 374,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital were worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAN. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 10.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,606 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,826 shares during the period. Anson Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Blooom Inc. raised its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 36,979 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 12,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOAN stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.61. The company had a trading volume of 28,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.46 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.51 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53. Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.07 and a fifty-two week high of $6.48.

In other news, CEO Assaf Ran bought 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.42 per share, with a total value of $43,360.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,593,000 shares in the company, valued at $14,054,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or enhancement of properties in the New York metropolitan area, including New Jersey and Connecticut, and in Florida.

