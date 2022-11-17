Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.08 Million Position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO)

Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Harvard Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBIO – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 298,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Harvard Bioscience were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Harvard Bioscience in the second quarter valued at about $1,195,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 68.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,869 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 14.4% in the second quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 134,226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 16,925 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harvard Bioscience during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, AMH Equity Ltd increased its position in shares of Harvard Bioscience by 61.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 1,250,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 473,747 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bertrand Loy acquired 9,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.41 per share, with a total value of $31,682.31. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 399,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,362,809.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 31,500 shares of company stock valued at $103,073. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBIO. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Harvard Bioscience to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Harvard Bioscience from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Harvard Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ HBIO traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Harvard Bioscience, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.27.

Harvard Bioscience, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells technologies, products, and services that enables fundamental research, discovery, and pre-clinical testing for drug development in the United States and internationally. The company offers cellular and molecular technology instruments, such as syringe and peristaltic pump products, as well as a range of instruments and accessories for tissue and organ-based lab research, including surgical products, infusion systems, and behavior research systems; and spectrophotometers, microplate readers, amino acid analyzers, gel electrophoresis equipment, and electroporation and electrofusion instruments.

