Bard Associates Inc. Has $1.43 Million Stock Holdings in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)

Bard Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 261,898 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in Evolution Petroleum were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EPM. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Evolution Petroleum by 67.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 51,252 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,658 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 46.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 394,117 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124,631 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,615,012 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,817,000 after acquiring an additional 91,536 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 253,450.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,071 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in Evolution Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. 61.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded Evolution Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Evolution Petroleum Trading Down 1.2 %

EPM traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.62. 5,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.08 and a beta of 1.23. Evolution Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The energy company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $39.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.38 million. Evolution Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. As a group, research analysts predict that Evolution Petroleum Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Evolution Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -436.32%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. Its Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Featured Stories

