Bard Associates Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Bard Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,975 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. USA Compression Partners comprises approximately 1.8% of Bard Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Bard Associates Inc. owned 0.25% of USA Compression Partners worth $4,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3.0% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 50,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 42,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on USAC. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of USA Compression Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USA Compression Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

USAC traded down $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 122 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,338. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.72. The company has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.14. USA Compression Partners LP has a 52-week low of $14.21 and a 52-week high of $20.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -874.96%.

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

