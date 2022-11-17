Bard Associates Inc. Raises Position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Gladstone Commercial worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOD. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,207,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,601,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 11.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 643,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,180,000 after purchasing an additional 67,714 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC boosted its position in Gladstone Commercial by 19.9% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 400,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 66,371 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 7.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,484,000 after purchasing an additional 60,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GOOD shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Performance

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

NASDAQ:GOOD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.1254 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is -3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.