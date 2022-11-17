Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) Short Interest Update

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decline of 12.3% from the October 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Barfresh Food Group Stock Performance

BRFH traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $1.54. The stock had a trading volume of 11,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,597. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.05. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.38.

Institutional Trading of Barfresh Food Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after purchasing an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $371,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth approximately $2,218,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Barfresh Food Group

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on shares of Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

