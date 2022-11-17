Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.40) Per Share, Greenridge Global Forecasts

Barfresh Food Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRFH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Greenridge Global cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barfresh Food Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Greenridge Global analyst W. Gregozeski now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.40) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). The consensus estimate for Barfresh Food Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Greenridge Global also issued estimates for Barfresh Food Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group dropped their price objective on Barfresh Food Group from $13.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Barfresh Food Group stock opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Barfresh Food Group has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $13.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.05.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Ibex Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Barfresh Food Group by 29.7% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 1,440,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,141,000 after acquiring an additional 329,900 shares in the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barfresh Food Group during the first quarter worth $2,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready-to-drink and ready-to-blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers smoothies, shakes and frappes in various formats comprising ready-to-drink bottled, easy pour, juice concentrates, and single serve. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

