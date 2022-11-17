Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Basic-Fit (OTCMKTS:BSFFF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BSFFF has been the topic of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank raised Basic-Fit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Basic-Fit from €41.00 ($42.27) to €40.00 ($41.24) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Basic-Fit Price Performance

BSFFF stock opened at $24.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.73. Basic-Fit has a 1-year low of $22.33 and a 1-year high of $57.77.

About Basic-Fit

Basic-Fit N.V. operates fitness clubs. As of March 9, 2022, it operated 223 clubs in the Netherlands, 207 clubs in Belgium, 10 clubs in Luxembourg, 578 clubs in France, and 63 clubs in Spain. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Hoofddorp, the Netherlands.

